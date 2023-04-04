Death News : WWE legend Bushwhacker Butch dies at 78.

Bushwhacker Butch (Bob Miller), a WWE Hall of Famer, dies at 78; Luke Williams (Bushwhacker Luke), his tag team partner for 50 years, confirms on Facebook. Reported by @PWInsidercom..

Former WWE wrestler Bushwhacker Butch, whose real name was Bob Miller, passed away at the age of 78. His longtime tag team partner and best friend of 50 years, Bushwhacker Luke, announced the news on Facebook, saying that Miller passed away on the previous night. PWInsider had previously reported on Miller’s declining health, but his passing still came as a shock to many fans.

Miller’s career in wrestling spanned several decades, and he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. Alongside Bushwhacker Luke, he entertained crowds with their eccentric, marching-like ring entrance and their unorthodox in-ring antics. Miller’s contributions to the world of wrestling will not be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to live on among fans and fellow wrestlers alike.

Source : @WWEAEWRumors

