Death News : WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch dies at 78.

WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch, real name Robert Miller, passes away at 78..

WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch, whose real name was Robert Miller, has passed away at 78. The wrestling legend was known for his signature moves like the Bushwhacker Walk and his time in WWE in the 1980s and 1990s. Miller was also a former tag team champion alongside Luke Williams in the Sheepherders. Fans and fellow wrestlers have taken to social media to honor his legacy and express their condolences to his family.

Miller’s death comes as a shock to many fans who remember him as a beloved figure in the world of wrestling. He dedicated his life to the sport and was known for his iconic ring attire and his larger-than-life personality. As news of his passing spreads, fans are remembering his contributions to the world of wrestling and expressing their admiration and gratitude for his life’s work. Although he has passed on, his legacy as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time will continue to live on.

Source : @NYDailyNews

