Death News : Vanity Fair’s influential writer-editor Michael Roberts dies at 75.

At 75, Michael Roberts, the renowned writer, editor, stylist, and photographer, recognized for his notable contributions at Vanity Fair, passed away..

The creative world has lost one of its most influential figures as Michael Roberts passed away at the age of 75. He was known for his exceptional talents as a writer, editor, stylist, and photographer, with his work at Vanity Fair making an unforgettable impact on the industry. Roberts’ contributions have been recognized widely, reflecting his unmatched skill in transforming individual publications and shaping the fashion media landscape as a whole.

During his illustrious career, Roberts influenced many and inspired new generations of creatives. His stunning photography and refined aesthetic will continue to influence the industry, and his loss is a great one. Still, his legacy will live on, inspiring and encouraging others in their creative pursuits long into the future. Rest in peace, Michael Roberts.

Source : @VogueRunway

Michael Roberts, the writer, editor, stylist, and photographer best known for his influential tenure at Vanity Fair has died at the age of 75.

Michael Roberts, the writer, editor, stylist, and photographer best known for his influential tenure at Vanity Fair has died at the age of 75. https://t.co/f2gRXPJbM1 pic.twitter.com/qPJq3GbYPm — Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) April 4, 2023