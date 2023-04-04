Death News : Sire Records co-founder Seymour Stein died at 80.

Sire Records co-founder and punk/new wave pioneer Seymour Stein passes away at 80; discovered Madonna..

Seymour Stein, a renowned music executive and co-founder of Sire Records, has passed away at the age of 80. Stein was instrumental in popularizing the punk and new wave music movements, and signed Madonna to her very first record deal. His musical influence and impact on the industry will be deeply missed.

Throughout his career, Stein was widely recognized as a powerhouse within the music industry, renowned for his keen ear and sharp instincts. As a co-founder of Sire Records, he helped to redefine the music industry by recognizing and championing groundbreaking new artists, paving the way for a generation of musicians who pushed the boundaries of sound and style. His influence on the industry can still be felt today, making his passing all the more poignant.

