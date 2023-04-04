Death News : SF drag queen Heklina dies at 54; tributes pour in.

Beloved San Francisco drag queen Heklina receives heartfelt tributes after passing away at 54..

San Francisco has been hit with the tragic news of the loss of one of its beloved drag queens, Heklina, at the age of 54. With an outpouring of love and tributes coming in from all over the community, it is clear that Heklina had a profound impact on those who knew her.

Heklina was a pioneer in the world of drag and a true icon in the LGBTQ+ community. Her wit, talent, and unapologetic sense of self were admired by many and will be sorely missed. Whether performing on stage or advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, Heklina’s impact cannot be overstated. Our thoughts go out to her loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @them

Tributes are pouring in for beloved San Francisco drag queen Heklina following her death at the age of 54.

Tributes are pouring in for beloved San Francisco drag queen Heklina following her death at the age of 54. https://t.co/NTRF0I5A6e — Them (@them) April 4, 2023