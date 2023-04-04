Death News : SF drag icon, Heklina, dies at 55.

At the age of 55, the San Francisco drag icon and legend, Heklina, has passed away..

The global LGBTQ+ community is grieving the loss of Heklina, an iconic drag queen and longtime fixture of the San Francisco drag scene. Heklina, who was 55 years old, passed away recently, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for generations to come. Her indelible mark on drag culture and her unwavering support for LGBTQ+ rights made her a beloved figure in the community.

Heklina’s contribution to the world of drag can’t be overstated. She was a trailblazer who paved the way for countless other performers, and her talent and charisma will be missed by many. She embodied the spirit of drag, challenging traditional gender roles and pushing boundaries with her jaw-dropping performances. Her passing is a significant loss for the LGBTQ+ community, but her legacy will live on as a testament to the power of drag and the importance of celebrating diversity and inclusion.

Source : @papermagazine

