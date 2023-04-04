Death News : Sad news: Translator Vilayat Hajiyev dies at 73.

Renowned translator and Azerbaijani literary figure, Vilayat Hajiyev, passes away at 73. Rest in Peace..

Vilayat Hajiyev, a notable translator who introduced literary classics to the Azerbaijani people, has passed away at the age of 73. He was responsible for bringing works by Erich Maria Remarque and Herman Hesse, such as Arch of Triumph and Steppenwolf, to the readership of his country. He is remembered fondly by many for his invaluable contributions to Azerbaijani literature.

Hajiyev’s passing has been mourned by many who appreciate his efforts to translate foreign literature into their native language. He will be remembered for his dedication to his craft and for bringing some of the most noteworthy works of literature to the Azerbaijani audience, allowing them to appreciate and enjoy the works in their own language. His legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew and respected him.

Vilayat Hajiyev, the translator who brought classics from Erich Maria Remarque's Arch of Triumph to Herman Hesse's Steppenwolf to an Azerbaijani readership, has died at the age of 73. RIP pic.twitter.com/RhJFYo8duu — Fuad Alakbarov ⁠⁠ (@DrAlakbarov) April 4, 2023