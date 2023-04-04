Death News : RIP Ryuichi Sakamoto, #YMOwith

71-Year-Old Ryuichi Sakamoto, Accomplished Musician and YMO Member, Passes Away: Advocated for Anti-Nuclear Movement and Supported Disaster Areas.

The world has lost a talented musician, Ryuichi Sakamoto, who passed away at the age of 71. He was a member of the music group “YMO” and had won numerous international awards throughout his career. But his contributions went far beyond music.

Sakamoto was actively involved in supporting disaster areas and advocating for the non-nuclear movement. His legacy will continue to inspire and influence the industry as well as those who share his passion for making the world a better place. We mourn his loss but celebrate his life and remarkable achievements. #YMO

Source : @JunH61328912

