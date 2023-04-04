Death News : RIP Klaus Teuber, creator of Catan.

Designer of Settlers of Catan, Klaus Teuber, passes away – RIP..

The passing of Klaus Teuber, the beloved designer of the popular board game Settlers of Catan (now simply known as “Catan”), has left fans mourning his loss. Teuber’s vision and creativity revolutionized the industry, and his passing is felt deeply by the many people who enjoyed his game over the years. The news of his death has sent shockwaves through the gaming community, reminding us all of the profound impact his legacy has had on our lives.

Teuber’s passing is a testament to the life he lived and the incredible impact he made on the world. His contributions were not limited to the gaming industry; he touched the lives of many people with his passion, tenacity, and vision. Klaus Teuber will be sorely missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations of gamers to come. Rest in peace, Klaus Teuber.

Holy cow. Indeed. RIP Klaus Teuber, designer of Settlers of Catan (now simply called "Catan")https://t.co/mukfaIN11n https://t.co/XlFm0EFRqw — Legacy Blue Czech Mark (@muskrat_john) April 4, 2023