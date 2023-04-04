Death News : RIP drag icon Heklina

#RIP_Heklina: Honoring the Legacy of San Francisco’s Drag Icon, Heklina (Stefan Grygelko), Who Passed Away at 54 while on tour in London on April 4, 2023.

On April 4, 2023, the world lost a beloved drag artist and San Francisco legend: Heklina, also known as Stefan Grygelko. Heklina passed away at the age of 54 while on tour in London, leaving fans and fellow performers heartbroken.

Heklina’s impact on the drag community and LGBTQ+ culture was immeasurable. She was a trailblazer and inspiration to many, known for her fierce performances and boundary-pushing artistry. Although she may be gone, her legacy will live on through those she touched and inspired. Rest in power, Heklina. #RIP_Heklina.

Source : @Route_60plus

