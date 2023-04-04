Death News : Rep. Chuy Garcia announces the tragic passing of his 28-year-old daughter, Rosa. Our hearts go out to him and his family.

Congressman Chuy Garcia Issues Statement on the Passing of His Daughter Rosa: “Our Hearts Are Broken”.

Congressman Chuy Garcia has announced the tragic passing of his daughter, Rosa, at the age of 28. Rosa was a beloved member of the Garcia family, having joined them as a young girl from the foster care system. The sudden loss has left the family completely heartbroken, and they are struggling to come to terms with the devastating news.

In a statement, Congressman Garcia expressed his grief and shared his love for his daughter. He thanked everyone for their condolences and support during this difficult time. The circumstances surrounding Rosa’s passing have not been disclosed. Our thoughts are with the Garcia family as they navigate this unimaginable loss.

