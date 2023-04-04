Death News : Record mogul Seymour Stein dies at 80.

Record Industry Icon Seymour Stein Passes Away at 80.

Seymour Stein, a music industry titan dubbed \”the record man’s record man\”, has passed away at the age of 80. His influence on the industry was immeasurable, having discovered and signed some of the biggest names in music, including Talking Heads, Madonna, and The Ramones. Fans and industry figures alike mourned his loss, with many paying tribute to his legendary career and impact on the industry.

Stein’s passing has left a huge hole in the music world, but his legacy lives on through the countless artists he helped to launch and elevate. His keen ear for talent and strategic vision changed the course of music history, and his dedication to discovering new and diverse voices made him one of the most important figures in the industry. As the world reflects on his life and legacy, we can be sure that Stein’s impact on the music industry will continue to be felt for generations to come. So, the music industry has lost one of its most significant and influential figures.

