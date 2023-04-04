Death News : Professor Ted Diener, RNA pioneer, dies at 102. RIP.

Professor Ted Diener, Discoverer of Circular RNAs and Viroids, Passes Away at 102: A Sad News..

It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Professor Ted Diener at the age of 102. A pioneer in the field of molecular biology, Ted made numerous groundbreaking discoveries, including the identification of the first circular RNAs, which are plant pathogens commonly known as viroids.

Additionally, his research on non-coding RNAs revealed that they can be highly pathogenic, further contributing to our understanding of the mechanisms underlying various diseases. Ted’s contributions to the scientific community were held in high regard, earning him numerous honors including membership in the National Academy of Sciences. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Ted.

Source : @Annealiz1

Just heard the very sad news that Professor Ted Diener has passed away at the age of 102. Ted discovered the first circular RNAs, plant pathogens known as viroids. He also discovered that non-coding RNAs can be highly pathogenic. Many honors including NAS. RIP Ted

