Death News : Photographer Kwame Brathwaite dies; captured Black beauty and power.

Photography pioneer Kwame Brathwaite, champion of the “Black is Beautiful” movement in the 1960s, passes away. Brathwaite’s work celebrated Black strength and beauty, featuring notable figures like Nelson Mandela and Muhammad Ali, as well as the Grandassa Models..

Renowned photographer Kwame Brathwaite, widely known for his contribution to the “Black is Beautiful” movement of the 1960s, passed away recently. Brathwaite’s works celebrated and elevated the beauty and power of the Black community, from iconic individuals like Nelson Mandela and Muhammad Ali to the Grandassa Models.

Through his photography, Brathwaite helped reshape the way people perceived and appreciated Black culture and identity, and his legacy continues to be an inspiration for many. Despite his passing, Brathwaite’s work and impact will endure as a testament to his incredible talent and unwavering dedication to promoting inclusivity and social justice.

Source : @NPR

Photographer Kwame Brathwaite, who helped popularize the "Black is Beautiful" movement of the 1960s, has died. From Nelson Mandela to Muhammad Ali and the so-called Grandassa Models, Brathwaite's work embraced Black power and beauty.

Photographer Kwame Brathwaite, who helped popularize the "Black is Beautiful" movement of the 1960s, has died. From Nelson Mandela to Muhammad Ali and the so-called Grandassa Models, Brathwaite's work embraced Black power and beauty.https://t.co/GxIqgbjesX — NPR (@NPR) April 4, 2023