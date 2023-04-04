Death News : Paul Sorvino, 83, gone like other good-fellas.

s since the death of another good-fella, but now we mourn the loss of Paul Sorvino at the age of 83..

The entertainment industry has lost another great talent as Paul Sorvino passes away at the age of 83. The news of his death was announced on Twitter by journalist Leigh G Banks. Sorvino was a well-known actor, famous for his roles in popular movies and TV shows. He had a long and successful career, spanning more than 30 years.

Sorvino was a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, and his death has been mourned by many. Fans and colleagues alike have been paying tribute to the actor, remembering his iconic performances and his larger-than-life personality. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and the world of entertainment has lost one of its true greats.

Source : @leighgbanks

Another good-fella is gone … Paul Sorvino dies, aged 83 –

Paul Sorvino has died at age 83. It is more than 30 year

Another good-fella is gone … Paul Sorvino dies, aged 83 –

Paul Sorvino has died at age 83. It is more than 30 year – https://t.co/LCy8TkRFUm#Media pic.twitter.com/Hehfz7kmxV — leigh g banks (@leighgbanks) April 4, 2023