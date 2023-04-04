Death News : Nigel Lawson’s tax cuts made us envied, his successors were pygmies. #RIPLordLawson

Lord Lawson, Thatcher’s tax cutting Chancellor, made us the envy of the world; Allister Heath was right in his assessment of him and his inferior successors..

Lord Lawson, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, has passed away at the age of 91. Allister Heath, Deputy Editor of The Telegraph, praised Lawson’s economic policies during his time as Thatcher’s tax cutting Chancellor, commending him for making the UK “the envy of the world.” In contrast, Heath criticized the “pygmies” who have taken on this role since his departure.

Lawson’s legacy lies in his emphasis on reducing taxes and cutting back on government expenditure to stimulate economic growth. His policies were successful in creating a more dynamic economy, but many argue that they also contributed to rising inequality and the dismantling of social welfare programs. Despite this, Lawson’s impact on the UK economy cannot be denied, and his passing has left a void in the world of British politics.

Agree with Allister Heath, Deputy Editor of The Telegraph who said of Lord Lawson, who has died at 91, that when he was Nigel Lawson and was Thatcher’s tax cutting Chancellor he made us the envy of the world. Look at the pygmies that have followed him. — Kelvin MacKenzie (@kelvmackenzie) April 3, 2023