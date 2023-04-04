Death News : NHL Alumni Association mourns Ken Girard’s passing at age 86. Ken played 7 games with Leafs (1956-60). Our condolences to his family, friends, and former teammates.

NHL Alumni Association Mourns Loss of Ken Girard at 86, Former Player for Maple Leafs..

The NHL Alumni Association is saddened to learn that Ken Girard has passed away at the age of 86. Ken played 7 games with the @MapleLeafs between 1956 and 1960. We send our deepest condolences to Ken’s family, friends, and former teammates during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/5j8QVMiQAP — NHL Alumni (@NHLAlumni) April 4, 2023