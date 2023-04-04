Death News : “M*A*S*H” star Judy Farrell dies at 84.

Actress who played Nurse Able in “M*A*S*H” passes away at 84, making the TV family smaller..

The beloved TV series “M*A*S*H” has lost one of its own. Actress Judy Farrell, who played Nurse Able on the CBS hit show, passed away at the age of 84. The news was confirmed by the Chicago Tribune on Twitter.

Farrell was a cherished member of the “M*A*S*H” family, and her portrayal of the diligent nurse endeared her to fans of the show. Her passing is a poignant reminder of the show’s impact on popular culture and its enduring legacy.

For many fans of “M*A*S*H,” Nurse Able was a familiar and comforting presence on screen. Farrell’s performance embodied the show’s themes of compassion and humanity, and she will be missed by both her colleagues and audiences alike.

Source : @chicagotribune

The “M*A*S*H” family is a little smaller. Judy Farrell, who played Nurse Able on the hit CBS series, has died at age 84.https://t.co/vWudRFV6zn — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) April 4, 2023