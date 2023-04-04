Death News : Lord Lawson, former chancellor under Thatcher, dies at 91. His tax-cutting led to the “Lawson boom”, making London a top financial center.

Former Chancellor Lord Lawson of Blaby passes away at 91, credited for instigating “Lawson boom” and transforming London into a global financial hub..

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer under Margaret Thatcher’s government, Lord Lawson of Blaby, has passed away at 91 years old. During his time as chancellor, Lawson was known for implementing a tax-cutting economic strategy that sparked what became known as the “Lawson boom”. This economic boom played a major role in helping London become one of the leading financial hubs of the world.

The legacy left behind by Lord Lawson has had a lasting impact on the economic policies of the United Kingdom. His dedication to promoting tax cuts and economic growth helped transform London into a leading financial center, paving the way for a new era of economic development in the country. While his passing is a loss for the political community, his contributions to the economic prosperity of the UK will not be forgotten.

Source : @thetimes

Lord Lawson of Blaby, who was chancellor for six years under Margaret Thatcher, has died at the age of 91. His tax-cutting economic agenda prompted what some called the “Lawson boom”, turning London into one of the world’s leading financial centres

Lord Lawson of Blaby, who was chancellor for six years under Margaret Thatcher, has died at the age of 91. His tax-cutting economic agenda prompted what some called the “Lawson boom”, turning London into one of the world’s leading financial centreshttps://t.co/CHAzPEplMY — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) April 4, 2023