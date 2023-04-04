Death News : Lineman Ronnie Lee, 66, died.

Ronnie Lee, Blocker for Earl Campbell in High School and Dan Marino in the NFL, Passes Away at 66..

The football world is mourning the loss of Ronnie Lee, a talented lineman who played alongside legendary stars Earl Campbell and Dan Marino. Lee, who passed away at the age of 66, made a significant impact on the sport during his career. His impressive abilities on the field were showcased in both high school, where he blocked for Campbell, and in the NFL, where he played alongside Marino. Lee’s passing is a reminder of the important role he played in shaping the sport of football.

Ronnie Lee’s legacy continues to live on through his contributions to the game. His skill and dedication to his team and teammates made him an invaluable asset throughout his career. The football community has lost a true icon, but his impact will be felt for generations to come. Fans and players alike will remember Ronnie Lee for his impressive talent and unwavering commitment to the sport he loved. Rest in peace, Ronnie Lee.

Source : @ProFootballTalk

