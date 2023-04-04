Death News : “Kwame Brathwaite, ‘Black Is Beautiful’ photographer, dies at 85”

Kwame Brathwaite, the Photographer Behind “Black Is Beautiful,” Passes Away at 85..

Kwame Brathwaite, the renowned photographer known for his iconic images of the “Black Is Beautiful” movement, has passed away at the age of 85. Brathwaite used his photography to portray the beauty and pride of black people during a time when mainstream media largely ignored them.

Brathwaite’s work was crucial in the emergence of the Black Power movement, and his photographs continue to inspire and empower people to this day. His legacy will undoubtedly live on through his powerful imagery, which serves as a reminder of the importance of representation and visibility for marginalized communities. Rest in power, Kwame Brathwaite.

Source : @hyperallergic

