Death News : Judy Farrell, M*A*S*H actress, died at 84.

Judy Farrell, an American actress known for her role as Nurse Able on the hit show M*A*S*H, has passed away at age 84. The news of her death was confirmed by Decider, who shared the announcement on Twitter with a link to their website.

Farrell was a celebrated actress, who appeared in more than 200 episodes of M*A*S*H over the course of its 11 season run. She was a beloved member of the cast, and her character of Nurse Able was one of the show’s most iconic figures. Her death is a profound loss for the entertainment industry, and her contributions to the world of television will not easily be forgotten.

