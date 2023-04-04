Death News : Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto dead at 71.

Japanese composer and musician Ryuichi Sakamoto passes away at 71, was recipient of Academy Award.

Renowned Japanese composer and musician Ryuichi Sakamoto has passed away at the age of 71, leaving behind an outstanding legacy in the world of music. Sakamoto’s compositions were widely celebrated, with the artist having won several prestigious awards, including an Academy Award for Best Original Score.

Sakamoto’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from fans and fellow musicians alike. His contribution to the music industry has been immeasurable, and his influence will be felt for many years to come. Despite his untimely death, Sakamoto’s legacy will continue to inspire and captivate music enthusiasts worldwide.

Source : @SCMPNews

