Death News : Honoring 3 fallen Aggies at Silver Taps tonight. Join us in Academic Plaza at 10:30 pm.

Aggie Family to Pay Respect to Three Recently Departed with Silver Taps Ceremony Tonight at 10:30 p.m. in Academic Plaza..

Texas A&M University will be holding a solemn ceremony tonight at 10:30 p.m. to honor three Aggies who recently passed away. The ceremony, called Silver Taps, is a longstanding tradition at Texas A&M where members of the Aggie community gather in Academic Plaza to pay tribute to those who have passed away.

All members of the Aggie Family are invited to attend the ceremony and offer their condolences. The university has shared a link to the event on Twitter, where users can find more information on the tradition and how to participate. Let us come together and honor the lives of those who have left us too soon.

Source : @TAMU

We will honor three Aggies who recently passed away at Silver Taps tonight. Join the Aggie Family for the solemn ceremony in Academic Plaza at 10:30 p.m.

We will honor three Aggies who recently passed away at Silver Taps tonight. Join the Aggie Family for the solemn ceremony in Academic Plaza at 10:30 p.m. https://t.co/6qiauWe67Q pic.twitter.com/6hiIzKDYnw — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) April 4, 2023