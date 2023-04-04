Death News : Gifted Ethiopian nun dies at 99.

“Gifted Jazz and Blues Musician, Dubbed the ‘Honky-Tonk Nun’, of Ethiopian Origin Passes Away at 99, Norah Jones Among Mourners”.

The music world has lost a true legend with the passing of the “honky-tonk nun,” a talented musician with a gift for jazz, blues, and many other genres. Originally from Ethiopia, she captured the admiration of artists like Norah Jones, who counted themselves among her many fans. Sadly, this beloved musician has passed away at the age of 99.

Her unique style and extraordinary talent were cherished by music lovers around the world. Her masterful skill on the piano, combined with an incredible voice, made her performances unforgettable. Though she may be gone, her music will live on, inspiring future generations of musicians and touching the hearts of countless fans for years to come. We will always remember and treasure the immense contributions she made to the world of music, and the joy she brought to so many through her artistry.

Source : @declanwalsh

