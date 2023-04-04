Death News : Game designer Mike Berlyn dies at 73.

Game Designer, Writer, and Programmer Mike Berlyn Dies at 73- Known for Creating Bubsy Games..

Mike Berlyn, the well-known game designer, writer, and programmer who created the popular Bubsy video games, has sadly passed away at the age of 73. This news was confirmed by GamesHubDotCom on Twitter, who shared a photo of Berlyn along with the announcement.

Berlyn was widely respected in the gaming industry, having contributed to a number of iconic titles throughout his career. He will be remembered as a talented and innovative creator who had a huge impact on the gaming world. His passing is a great loss to the industry, and our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @GamesHubDotCom

