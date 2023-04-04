Death News : Former Canadian basketball Olympian Greg Francis, dead at 48.

Greg Francis, Former Olympian and Member of Canadian Men’s Basketball Team, Passes Away at 48..

The former member of the Canadian men’s basketball team and Olympian, Greg Francis, has passed away at the age of 48. The news of his death was announced by the Epoch Times Canada via Twitter. Although no details about the cause of his death have been disclosed, Francis was considered one of Canada’s top basketball players and a true representative of the sport.

Francis was born in Nova Scotia and played basketball in the United States at Fairfield University, where he became the top scorer in the school’s history. He was also a member of the Canadian men’s basketball team that competed at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia. The basketball community has been mourning his loss and sending condolences to his family and friends in this difficult time.

