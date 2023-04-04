Death News : Ex-@ClubBrugge goalkeeper Birger Jensen dies at 72 after making 390 appearances between 1974-1988. Lost 1976 UEFA Cup & 1978 European Cup Finals to @LFC under T1 Ernst Happel.

Former @ClubBrugge goalkeeper Birger Jensen passes away at 72, after playing 390 matches for the team from 1974 to 1988. He was a member of the iconic T1 Ernst Happel’s squad that suffered defeats in the 1976 UEFA Cup Final and 1978 European Cup Final against @LFC..

Birger Jensen, a former goalkeeper for Club Brugge, passed away at the age of 72. The Danish player made 390 appearances for the club between 1974 and 1988, and was part of T1 Ernst Happel’s legendary side that reached the 1976 UEFA Cup Final and 1978 European Cup Final. Unfortunately, both finals ended in defeat to Liverpool.

Jensen’s contribution to Club Brugge’s success during his time with the team will be remembered by fans. The news of his passing was announced by The Belgian Football Podcast on April 4, 2023. Our condolences go out to Jensen’s loved ones during this difficult time.

