Death News : Dutch WWII Spitfire pilot dies at 99.

At 99, Dutch Spitfire Pilot Who Fled Nazi Occupation Passes Away.

A remarkable man who bravely fought for his adopted home has passed away aged 99. During WWII, the Dutchman fled Nazi occupation and made his way to England where he joined the British air force as a Spitfire pilot. He served with distinction, risking his life daily to protect his adopted country from enemy attack. His legacy will live on as an inspiring example of courage and selflessness.

The news of his passing was met with sadness by many, who hailed him as a hero and a symbol of the brave sacrifices made by so many during the war. He will be dearly missed by his family and loved ones, and will be remembered as a true patriot who contributed greatly to the defense of his adopted home.

Source : @DutchNewsNL

