Death News : Chief Silent Drum, integral in Mashpee land claims, passes at 100, becoming traditional chief in 1998.

Passing of Mashpee Wampanoag Chief Silent Drum – Vernon “Bunny” Lopez, Key Player in Land Claims Case and Traditional Chief since 1998, at Age 100..

Vernon “Bunny” Lopez, the Mashpee Wampanoag Chief Silent Drum, has passed away at the age of 100. His contributions to the initial Mashpee land claims case in 1976 were essential, leading to a 30-year-long fight for federal recognition. Two decades later, in 1998, he was named the traditional chief of the tribe.

As a key figure in the tribe’s efforts to achieve federal recognition, Chief Silent Drum’s legacy cannot be underestimated. His leadership and dedication paved the way for future generations of Mashpee Wampanoag people to continue fighting for their rights and preserving their unique culture and traditions. Although he will be deeply missed, his impact will be felt for many years to come.

Source : @Quinobequin9

