Death News : Chef Raghavan Iyer RIP

Renowned Indian-American Chef Raghavan Iyer, Who Revolutionized Indian Cuisine in America, Dies at 61 Following Cancer Battle. Rest in Peace .

Renowned Indian-American chef Raghavan Iyer, who is known for making Indian cuisine popular across America, has passed away at the age of 61 after battling cancer. With his passion and expertise, Iyer helped to break down barriers of understanding and accessibility that often stood in the way of Westerners embracing Indian food. His memorable contributions to the culinary world will never be forgotten.

Iyer was an acclaimed author, culinary educator, and consultant who paved the way for many aspiring Indian chefs to showcase their talents. His influence reached beyond the United States, encompassing a global audience thanks to his numerous publications and cooking demonstrations. He will always be remembered for his culinary prowess and commitment to promoting the rich heritage of Indian cuisine in a way that was approachable and inclusive for all. May his soul rest in peace.

Source : @IndiasporaForum

