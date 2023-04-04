Death News : ‘Catan’ designer Klaus Teuber dies at 70.

“Catan Creator Klaus Teuber Passes Away at Age 70”.

Renowned game designer Klaus Teuber, best known as the creator of the popular board game Settlers of Catan, passed away on April 1 at the age of 70. Teuber was a pioneer in the world of tabletop games, and his innovative designs helped to shape the modern board gaming industry.

Settlers of Catan, first released in 1995, quickly became a beloved classic and has since been translated into multiple languages and sold millions of copies around the world. Teuber’s contributions to the gaming community will be greatly missed, but his legacy will continue to influence the generations of gamers to come.

Source : @hourei

『カタン』のデザイナー、クラウス・トイバーが4月1日逝去。70歳 / “Creator of Catan, Klaus Teuber, has passed away at the age of 70”

