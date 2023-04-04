Death News : Catan creator Klaus Teuber dies at 70.

At 70, Klaus Teuber, the Brain Behind Catan, Bows Out.

Klaus Teuber, the mind behind the renowned strategy board game “Catan”, has recently passed away at the age of 70. A statement from his family was released announcing his passing, but no specific details were given on the cause of death.

Teuber designed “Catan” in 1995, creating a new genre of board game that focused on resource management and interaction between players. The game has since become a classic in the industry, with various expansions and editions being released over the years. Teuber’s creativity and impact on the gaming world will be sorely missed by fans and fellow game designers alike.

Source : @jeanclare

