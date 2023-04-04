Death News : Catan creator Klaus Teuber dies at 70.

At the age of 70, Klaus Teuber, the mastermind behind Catan, has passed away..

The world of gaming is in mourning today as it was announced that Klaus Teuber, the creator of one of the most beloved board games of all time, Settlers of Catan, has passed away at the age of 70. The news of his passing was shared by PC Gamer via Twitter with a link to an article about his life and accomplishments.

Teuber was a German game designer and inventor who created Settlers of Catan in 1995. The game quickly became a sensation around the world, captivating families and friends with its mix of strategy and luck. Catan has sold over 30 million copies in more than 40 languages, and its enduring popularity has inspired countless spinoffs and adaptations, including digital versions and even a feature film.

Teuber will be remembered as a visionary who brought joy to millions of people through his creation of Catan. His legacy will live on, and his influence on the world of gaming will continue to be felt for generations to come. Rest in peace, Klaus Teuber.

Source : @pcgamer

Klaus Teuber, the creator of Catan, has died at age 70.

Klaus Teuber, the creator of Catan, has died at age 70. https://t.co/Qa97xVsqFE — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) April 4, 2023