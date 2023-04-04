Death News : Catan creator Klaus Teuber dies aged 70.

Klaus Teuber, the Creator of Catan, Dies at Age 70.

The world of board games has lost a true pioneer and innovator with the passing of Klaus Teuber. The creator of the iconic game Settlers of Catan, Teuber was a visionary in the gaming industry and will be greatly missed. He passed away at the age of 70 on April 4th, 2023.

Teuber’s contributions to the world of board games cannot be overstated. His game Settlers of Catan, which was first published in 1995, sparked a resurgence in the popularity of board games and paved the way for a new generation of tabletop games. It has sold more than 30 million copies worldwide and has been translated into over 40 languages. Teuber’s legacy will live on through his groundbreaking work and the countless hours of joy that his games have brought to people all over the world.

Source : @engadget

