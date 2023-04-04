Death News : CATAN creator Klaus Teuber died at 70.

Klaus Teuber, Creator of CATAN, Passes Away at 70..

The world of board games has lost a prominent creator – Klaus Teuber, the mind behind the popular game CATAN, has passed away at the age of 70. The news of his death was shared by ComicBook.com on April 4th, 2023.

CATAN, also known as Settlers of Catan, was first released in 1995 and quickly became a household name among board game enthusiasts. Teuber’s legacy is evident in the game’s enduring popularity and numerous awards. Fans of CATAN and Teuber alike are mourning the loss of such a creative force in the gaming industry.

Source : @ComicBook

