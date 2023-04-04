Death News : Catan creator Klaus Teuber, 70, dies.

Klaus Teuber, the Creator of Catan, Passed Away at 70.

Renowned game designer Klaus Teuber, best known as the creator of Catan, has passed away at the age of 70. Teuber’s death was confirmed via a tweet from Engadget Gaming, which linked to an article with further details.

Teuber’s legacy as a game designer cannot be overstated, with Catan being hailed as a masterpiece of modern board gaming. The game has sold over 25 million copies worldwide and has been translated into 40 different languages. Teuber’s contributions to the world of gaming will be sorely missed, but his legacy will continue to live on through the countless hours of enjoyment his creations have brought to gamers worldwide.

Source : @engadgetgaming

