Death News : Billy Waugh, special ops legend, dies at 93

The Passing of a Special Operations Icon: Billy Waugh, Renowned for Heroism at Age 71 in Afghanistan, Dies at 93..

Billy Waugh, an American hero and Special Operations legend, passed away at the age of 93. Enlisting in the Army in 1948, Waugh made a name for himself during the Vietnam War as part of SOG. His service continued beyond his Army years as he joined the CIA and deployed to Afghanistan after 9/11 at the impressive age of 71.

Throughout his lifetime of service, Waugh exemplified what it means to be a patriot and will be remembered fondly by those who knew him. As we reflect on his remarkable achievements and mourn his passing, we take comfort in knowing his legacy lives on in the countless lives he touched and the admiration he garnered from all who knew him.

Source : @dhookstead

