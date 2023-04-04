Death News : ‘Actress Judy Farrell, known for ‘M*A*S*H’ and ‘Fame,’ dies at 84.’

Actress Judy Farrell, famous for her roles as Nurse Able in ‘M*A*S*H’ and Charlotte Miller in ‘Fame,’ passes away at 84..

Actress Judy Farrell has passed away at the age of 84. Known for her roles as Nurse Able on the television series ‘M*A*S*H’ and Charlotte Miller on ‘Fame’, Farrell was a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. Her memorable performances on both shows earned her a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide.

Farrell leaves behind a lasting legacy of talent and dedication to her craft. Her passing is a great loss to the entertainment world, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her and by her many admirers. Our thoughts and condolences go out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @EW

