Death News : Actress Judy Farrell dies at 84.

Actress Judy Farrell, known for her role as Nurse Able in the popular CBS series “M*A*S*H,” passes away at 84..

Judy Farrell, an actress known for playing Nurse Able on the popular CBS series “M*A*S*H,” has passed away at the age of 84, leaving the show’s family a little smaller. The news was confirmed by the New York Daily News on April 4, 2023.

As Nurse Able on “M*A*S*H,” Farrell played a recurring character whose presence added to the show’s warm and authentic feel. Her death is a significant loss for fans of the series, many of whom took to social media to share their condolences and memories of the actress’s performances.

Despite her passing, Judy Farrell’s contributions to “M*A*S*H” and the entertainment industry as a whole will be remembered fondly for years to come. She will always be a part of the show’s family and remain a cherished figure among its fanbase.

