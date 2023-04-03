Death News : Yellow Magic Orchestra member and Oscar-winning film composer Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71.

Keyboardist of Yellow Magic Orchestra and Oscar-winning composer Ryuichi Sakamoto passes away at 71..

The world of music has lost a true legend as Ryuichi Sakamoto, keyboardist of the influential Japanese electronic music group Yellow Magic Orchestra and Academy Award-winning composer, has passed away at the age of 71. Known for his groundbreaking contributions to the electronic music scene, Sakamoto’s talent also extended to the world of film, having scored for critically-acclaimed movies such as “The Last Emperor” and “The Revenant.”

Sakamoto’s influence has been felt across generations and genres, cementing his legacy as one of the most important figures in music history. His innovative approach to blending classical and electronic music has made him a true pioneer in his field, and his impact on the world of film and pop culture will continue to be felt for years to come. The music world has lost a true great, but Sakamoto’s legacy will undoubtedly live on.

Source : @RollingStoneIN

