Death News : WWE legend Bushwhacker Butch dies at 78.

Legendary wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer, Bushwhacker Butch, has passed away at the age of 78. The news of his death was announced on Twitter by Wrestling on ComicBook.com. Butch, whose real name was Robert James Miller, was part of the famous tag team duo, The Bushwhackers, which entertained wrestling fans for decades.

Butch began his wrestling career in New Zealand before achieving international fame in the WWE. He was known for his signature move, the “Bushwhacker strut”, and his over-the-top antics in the ring. The news of his passing has left the wrestling community in mourning, with many fans and fellow wrestlers taking to social media to pay tribute to the iconic wrestler.

