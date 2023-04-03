Death News : WWE legend Bushwhacker Butch dies at 78. #RIP

At 78, WWE Hall of Famer and one-half of The Bushwhackers, Bushwhacker Butch has passed away.

The wrestling world is in mourning as WWE Hall of Famer, Bushwhacker Butch, has passed away at the age of 78. Butch, whose real name was Robert Miller, was one half of the popular tag team duo The Bushwhackers. He began his wrestling career in his native New Zealand before making his way to the United States and achieving great success as a wrestler.

Butch’s passing has been felt by the entire wrestling community, with many expressing their condolences and sharing fond memories of the beloved wrestler. Despite his larger-than-life personality inside the ring, Butch was known for his kind heart and dedication to his craft. His legacy as one of the most entertaining and beloved wrestlers of all time will live on, and he will be sorely missed by fans around the world.

Source : @ItsWrestleWorld

WWE Hall of Famer and one half of The Bushwhackers – Bushwhacker Butch has passed away at the age of 78. #TheBushwhackers #BushwhackerButch #WWE #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/iZP3UYlQWV — WrestleWorld (@ItsWrestleWorld) April 3, 2023