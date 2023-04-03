Death News : WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch dies at 78.

WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch, aka Bob Miller, dies at 78..

WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch, otherwise known as Bob Miller, has passed away at the age of 78. The news was confirmed by WWEalerts on Twitter, who shared a photo of the legendary wrestler along with the announcement of his passing.

Miller was best known for his time in wrestling as one half of the tag team The Bushwhackers, alongside Butch Miller. The duo had a successful run in the WWE during the late 80s and early 90s, becoming fan favorites for their flamboyant and energetic antics in and out of the ring. Miller’s legacy will undoubtedly live on through his contributions to the world of professional wrestling.

Source : @WWEalerts

