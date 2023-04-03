Death News : Woodstock couple split after 40 years, Bobbi dies at 73.

Reflecting on the 40-Year Journey of Nick and Bobbi Ercoline, the Iconic Couple on the Woodstock Album Cover, Following Bobbi’s Recent Death at 73..

The legendary Woodstock album cover featuring Nick and Bobbi Ercoline has remained imprinted in the minds of music enthusiasts around the world for over four decades. Sadly, Bobbi passed away recently at the age of 73. In this heartwarming photograph taken 40 years after the iconic moment in 1969, Nick and Bobbi are still holding hands and gazing into each other’s eyes as if it’s their very first date.

Their enduring love story has touched the hearts of fans, who are now left reeling from the news of Bobbi’s untimely departure. The Woodstock photo immortalized a moment of youthful optimism and unbridled passion, which Nick and Bobbi carried with them throughout their lives. As we mourn the loss of one of our beloved figurines on the Woodstock album, let us take comfort in the fact that their romance and spirit will continue to inspire generations to come.

Source : @crockpics

Nick and Bobbi Ercoline, the couple on the Woodstock album cover 40 years later. Bobbi recently passed away at age 73.

Nick and Bobbi Ercoline, the couple on the Woodstock album cover 40 years later. Bobbi recently passed away at age 73. pic.twitter.com/smzSWBvmKY — Classic Rock In Pics (@crockpics) April 3, 2023