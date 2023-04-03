Death News : Toronto musician Care Failure, lead of Die Mannequin, dies at 36 from infections leading to organ & heart failure.

36-year-old Care Failure, Lead Singer of Die Mannequin, Passes Away Suddenly After Courageously Fighting Infections That Resulted in Organ and Heart Failure..

The music industry has lost a talented artist and performer, as Care Failure, the lead singer of Toronto-based alt-rock band Die Mannequin, has passed away suddenly at the young age of 36. It has been reported that she was bravely fighting against infections that ultimately led to sudden organ and heart failure.

Care Failure, whose real name was Caroline Kawa, had a passion for music from a young age and her unique voice and captivating performances had garnered her a dedicated following. Her fans and the music community are mourning her loss and remembering her contributions to the music scene. May she rest in peace.

