Death News : Sire Records founder Seymour Stein dies at 80.

Sire Records founder Seymour Stein, known for his bold and visionary approach, and credited with propelling the careers of icons such as Madonna and Talking Heads, passes away at 80..

Seymour Stein, a trailblazing music executive and the founder of Sire Records, has passed away at the age of 80. Stein was known for his bold and visionary approach to the music industry, helping to launch the careers of some of the biggest names in music, including Madonna and Talking Heads. His keen eye for talent and willingness to take risks helped shape the landscape of modern music and left an indelible mark on the industry.

Stein’s legacy will not soon be forgotten, as he paved the way for countless other music executives and artists. His contributions to the industry continue to be felt today and will continue to shape the future of music for generations to come. Rest in peace, Seymour Stein.

Source : @Local4News

