Death News : Sire Records co-founder Seymour Stein dies at 80.

Legendary music industry executive Seymour Stein, who co-founded Sire Records and served as Vice President at Warner Bros. Records, has passed away at the age of 80. Stein, a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, was instrumental in launching the careers of numerous groundbreaking artists, including Madonna, Talking Heads, The Replacements, The Smiths, and The Pretenders. His legacy as a pioneer in the music industry will continue to influence and inspire generations to come.

Seymour Stein’s contributions to the music industry are immeasurable. His work at Sire Records and Warner Bros. Records helped to shape the landscape of popular music and launch the careers of some of the most influential artists of all time. His influence will be felt for years to come, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of music lovers and industry professionals. The world has lost a true pioneer, but the impact of his work will continue to shine bright.

Source : @ThatEricAlper

