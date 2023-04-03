Death News : Sire Records’ co-founder Seymour Stein dies at 80.

Seymour Stein, Co-Founder of Sire Records and Iconic Signer of Madonna, Talking Heads, and Ramones, Passes Away at 80.

Legendary music executive Seymour Stein has passed away at the age of 80. As co-founder of Sire Records, he was responsible for signing iconic artists such as Madonna, Talking Heads and Ramones. His contributions to the music industry have been immeasurable and his tenure at Sire Records helped shape the sound of popular music for generations to come.

Stein was widely revered for his keen ear and willingness to take risks on artists that other labels were hesitant to sign. He was known for his ability to recognize raw talent and provide the platform and resources necessary for artists to achieve success. His legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire musicians and music lovers alike for years to come. Rest in peace, Seymour Stein.

Source : @stereogum

