Death News : Seymour Stein, @sirerecords co-founder who signed @Madonna, @RamonesOfficial, Talking Heads, @FINALLEVEL & more, has passed at 80. RIP.

Seymour Stein, Co-Founder of Sire Records and Iconic Music Signer, Dies at 80. The music industry mourns the loss of one of its legendary figures, who discovered and signed iconic artists such as Madonna, the Ramones, Talking Heads, FINALLEVEL, and many others. In 2017, we had the pleasure of hosting a signing with Mr. Stein at Amoeba Hollywood for the Record Store Day box set, “Just Say 50.”.

Seymour Stein, the co-founder of Sire Records who made a name for himself in the music industry by signing legendary acts such as Madonna, Ramones, Talking Heads, and Ice-T, has passed away at the age of 80. His contributions to the world of music are immeasurable, and his legacy will live on for years to come.

In 2017, Amoeba Music hosted a signing with Mr. Stein for the “Just Say 50” box set, released on Record Store Day. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to meet one of the most influential figures in the industry, and his presence was a testament to the impact he had on music. Rest in peace, Seymour Stein.

Source : @amoebamusic

Rest In Peace Seymour Stein. The legendary @sirerecords co-founder who signed @Madonna, @RamonesOfficial, Talking Heads, @FINALLEVEL & so many more has died at age 80. We hosted a signing with Mr. Stein at Amoeba Hollywood in 2017 for the "Just Say 50" @recordstoreday box set.

Rest In Peace Seymour Stein. The legendary @sirerecords co-founder who signed @Madonna, @RamonesOfficial, Talking Heads, @FINALLEVEL & so many more has died at age 80. We hosted a signing with Mr. Stein at Amoeba Hollywood in 2017 for the "Just Say 50" @recordstoreday box set. pic.twitter.com/V4dsLjVdIq — Amoeba Music (@amoebamusic) April 3, 2023